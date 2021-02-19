LiVE! Lounge Delivers Unique Intimate Experience on Valentine’s Day

Mary Nnah

It was an evening of love, laughter, and intimate moments on Sunday, February 14, 2021 at the Valentine’s Day experience which took place at premium entertainment venue LiVE! Lounge.

Situated right in the heart of Victoria Island, the indoor & outdoor restaurant and lounge was transformed into a love haven with an exquisite aesthetic befitting for the occasion.

Spread across two sections, the lounge accommodated dual scenarios simultaneously, with the patio serving as a perfect love garden and the indoor area presenting more warmth and sensual atmosphere for guests who swarmed the venue to celebrate and experience golden moments with their significant other.

On arrival, guests were welcomed with drinks and served the special curated Valentine’s themed 4-course delicacy.

The menu which reflected the phases in a journey of love included; Courtship made up of “Mixed Green Salad Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Sweet Corn, Avocado, Cashew Nuts, Almonds & Onions”, First Kiss “Yam Croquette and Grilled Baby Calamari”, Rapture “Brine Chicken Breast Served with Mashed Potatoes with Grilled Vegetables and Gravy” and the dessert; Sweet Surrender “Heart Shaped Red Velvet Cake”.

The celebration peaked with a special performance by saxophonist John Dave & violinist, and Khemmie Strings who rendering seamless transitions of classic love tunes and rhythms while guests were treated to complimentary bottles of wine, and a consummating air of nostalgia and intimacy.

Premium Beer brand; Heineken added an extra romantic touch to the evening by handing out fancy fresh roses and cute gift boxes to each couple.

Undoubtedly, this year’s Valentine celebration at LiVE! delivered on its promise of bringing unique intimate experiences. The lovefest continues on the 21st and 28th February as more guests and couples will be locked in love with nights of special curated moments.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

