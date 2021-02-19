LAPO Celebrate Clients on Valentine

Sunday Ehigiator

In a show of appreciation for the continuous patronage and loyalty of its clients, LAPO Microfinance Bank, a premium microfinance institution, organised a nationwide engagement on Valentine’s Day to bond and celebrate with her various clients for the many years of unfettered and mutually beneficial relationship.

In a recent statement signed by the company’s Head, Communications and Branding, Oluremi Akande, he said the event was also in fulfilment of one of the company’s core values.

“One of our core values is Customer- centeredness, hence, at LAPO Microfinance Bank, we place premium value on our relationship with our Clients; they are our Kings and Queens and at the very heart of everything we do.

“Our ‘ValUe’ valentine’s initiative is one of the very many activities lined up to celebrate our Clients this year.

“LAPO Microfinance Bank remains committed to its over 30 years mandate of improving the social and economic lives of Nigerians, especially, members of low income households in the most sustainable manner,” he said.

