Buhari: Peace in Niger Republic Must Matter to Nigeria

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday stressed the importance of Nigeria being interested in peace in the neighbouring Niger Republic.

According to him, peace in the Niger Republic must matter to Nigeria, being its very close neighbour.

Buhari, in a statement by his media adviser, Mr. Femi Adesina, commended the country’s outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou and his government for keeping to their country’s constitution with respect to run-off polls scheduled for February 21.

The president, while receiving in audience former Vice President Namadi Sambo, who is ECOWAS Head of Mission on the elections in the Niger Republic congratulated Sambo on the first round of the elections, which produced no clear winner, thus compelling a run-off set for February 21.

Buhari said: “Neighbourliness, whether national or individual, is very important, as the peace of your neighbour, or lack of it, may also affect your own well-being.”

He wished the Republic of Niger, Sambo and his team the best of luck, as the run-off polls hold at the weekend.

Sambo said campaigns had been peaceful thus far, as the contending political parties had intensified efforts at sealing deals and alliances for victory.

In the first round of the election, Mr. Mohamed Bazoum, former minister of interior and foreign affairs, led with 39.33 per cent of the votes, while former President Mahamane Ousmane polled 17 per cent. Both scores fell short of the required 50 per cent for outright presidential victory.

