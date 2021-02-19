Buhari Commiserates with Okowa over Father’s Death

By Deji Elumoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and his entire family over the demise of their father, Sir Arthur Okorie Okowa.

The president, according to a statement by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, sent a letter of condolence to the governor on behalf of the Government and people of Nigeria.

In the letter, President Buhari described Pa Okowa as one who lived a life dedicated to the service of God and humanity, as a teacher, school administrator, devout Christian and community leader.

“He will be fondly remembered for his meritorious service to Delta State and indeed Nigeria. I urge you and other members of the family to find inspiration and solace in the fulfilled life he lived,” he said.

The president also prayed that the Almighty God will grant Governor Okowa, his family and all those mourning “the fortitude to bear the loss of this outstanding departed gentleman”.

