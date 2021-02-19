‘Be More Responsive to Yearnings of Nigerians’, Cleric Tasks FG

Mary Nnah

The Pastor, New Estate Baptist Church, Surulere, Rev Amos Achi Kunat has appealed to the federal government and governments at all levels in general, to be more responsive to the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

Speaking at a press conference heralding the 60th anniversary activities of the church, Kunat said that as a church, New Estate Baptist has always prayed for the intervention of God in the affairs of the nation; for the success of its political leaders and for peace in the nation.

He however stressed that it was pertinent that the government did all within its power and muster all resources available to it as well as employ the services of Nigerians across the different spectrums of life to find lasting solutions to the economic and security problems confronting the nation before they assume a dangerous curve.

He expressed delight that Nigeria’s experiment with democracy has for 22 years ran uninterrupted, adding, “this is something to be thankful to God for because as a church we believe that we as a people will thrive best in all our endeavours under a democratic environment that allows people to freely aspire and develop their God given abilities to live the good life under the guidance of God and good governance.

“However, we are not unmindful of the fact that our democracy has not gained the expected traction that allows for the free rein of dividends that are the hallmarks of democracy to flourish in our environment. We are more than ever before faced with multifaceted challenges that have made this experiment to be questioned”.

The cleric enumerated some the challenges in the nation’s recent history to include economic, socio-cultural and insecurity occasioned by Boko Haram insurgency, banditry, farmers/herders’ killings, and kidnapping as well as unsecured highways making travel within the country a major concern to the people.

On the political front, he further appealed to the government of the day to be fully committed to the deepening of its democratic experiment by ensuring that all the sections and regions of the country are given a sense of belonging.

“Everything possible must be done to restructure the polity through constitutional means to ensure that every region of the country is equally catered for.

“Devolve more powers to the states and local government councils as well as allocate more resources to them to enable them cope with the responsibilities of modern day challenges and governance.

“Our security agencies need to be decentralised for better impact at the grassroots level given the present security challenges threatening the fabrics of our nationhood”, he added.

For its 60th anniversary, the church has lined up a series of events spanning the whole year to celebrate this great occasion in her life.

The celebration formally commenced on February 14, 2021 with a Celebration Service at the church premises featuring a presentation of the history of the church, cutting of the anniversary cake, musical ministration and a sermon by Pastor Kayode Pitan of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), a former active member and Sunday School teacher in NEBC, among others.

Other activities include to mark this year’s anniversary include SME Grant Competition for young entrepreneurs and business persons from NEBC Family Churches; Community-based Projects; Education Conference for teachers of targeted schools; Donation of IT Equipment to selected schools within the Surulere community; and Music concert by NEBC family churches among others.

