WHO Seeks Media Support for Enlightenment Campaign on COVID-19 Preventive Measures

By Hammed Shittu

World Health Organisation(WHO) has urged media practitioners in the country to embark on enlightenment campaign for the members of the public on the need to comply with the health departments COVID-19 non-pharmaceutical preventive measures so as to reduce the spread of the virus in the state.

The focal Person for WHO in Kwara State, Mrs. Fatimoh Mustapha stated this in Ilorin over the weekend at a media sensitisation programme on Covid 19 by World Health Organization (WHO) for Journalists in the state held at NUJ Press Centre in Ilorin the state capital.

Mrs. Mustapha said the media has a great role to play in discouraging the rumours and stigimatisation of COVID-19 survivors by the general public, noting that as long as victims are detected and treated, the virus is curable.

She equally harped on the need for the general public to improve their immunity through the food they eat, which is one of the major preventive ways against contracting the dreaded COVID19 virus.

Mustapha also urged the media to assist health team to have other stakeholders like religious and community leaders, youths, and market women amongst others in the sensitisation about the need to observe strictly the preventive measures in fighting the virus.

