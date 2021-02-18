Senate Begins Screening of Olonisakin, Buratai, Others as Non-Career Ambassadors

By Deji Elumoye

The Senate committee on Foreign Affairs is about now screening the former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd) and the erstwhile service chiefs for appointment as non-career Ambassadors.

The screening exercise holding at Committee Room 211 is being presided over by the Committee Chairman, Senator Mohammed Bulkachuwa.

The committee was last week given a two-week ultimatum to screen the nominees and report back to plenary.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the Senate and read at plenary last week Tuesday by President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan sought the consent of the upper legislative chamber to appoint the former service chiefs as non-career Ambassadors.

Those being screened by the committee apart from Olonisakin are Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd); Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas (rtd); Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar(rtd); and Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (rtd).

Details later…

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

