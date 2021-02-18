Kano Shari’ah Official Allegedly Caught in Hotel with Married Woman

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Kano State Hisbah Board has set up a five-member committee to investigate its official, Sani Uba Remo, who was arrested by the police allegedly with a married woman in a hotel.

The spokesman of the agency, Mr. Lawal Ibrahim Fagge, told THISDAY yesterday that the committee had been given three days to submit its report to the board for necessary action.

He said after the investigation, the board would take necessary disciplinary action against the officer.

Remo, who is the officer in charge (OC) of Anti-begging unit of the board, was apprehended by the police in Downtown hotel in Sabon Gari area of Kano metropolis last Monday night.

“But if the outcome of the investigation or the recommendations are beyond the power of the board, it will forward the same to the appropriate authority for necessary action,” Fagge said.

Remo was said to have been arrested following a complaint lodged by the husband of the woman with whom he was allegedly caught in the hotel.

However, when asked where the arrested officer was, Fagge said the officer had been released until after the outcome of the investigation as the offence was yet to be established.

