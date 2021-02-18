House Minority Caucus Elated as PDP Lifts Suspension on Leader, 6 Other Members

By Udora Orizu

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has hailed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for lifting the suspension placed on the minority leader Hon. Ndudi Elumelu and six others.

Recall that seven lawmakers, Elumelu, Hon. Wole Oke, Hon. Lynda Ikpeazu, Hon. Anayo Edwin, Hon. Gideon Gwani, Hon. Toby Okechukwu and Hon. Adekoya Addul-majid, were suspended by the party after accepting minority leadership positions given to them by the House Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, against the choices sent in by the party in July, 2019.

The caucus in a statement issued by Elumelu, expressed delight that the challenges around the leadership of the caucus had been finally laid to rest.

He noted that with the distraction now firmly put behind, they will work to unite everyone and provide formidable opposition and leadership for a traumatised nation.

Elumelu said, ”By this, the leadership of our great party has justified the enormous confidence we have always reposed in the creativity of our great party to deal with internal challenges as well as the challenges of this country.

”Therefore, we specially thank the leadership of our great party, particularly the National Working Committee (NWC), our governors, the Board of Trustees, and our party elders and faithful for their understanding and show of leadership when it mattered most. We equally want to thank our colleagues for their support. The PDP in the House of Representatives is one. The PDP in the National Assembly is also one big family.

”Working collectively, we shall pull Nigeria from the brinks, ensuring that our nation overcomes the present dire circumstances characterised by rudderlessness, poverty, economic woes, unprecedented insecurity, unparalleled divisions, and the steady disarticulation of our hard-won democracy and the fine principles, blessings, and promises it holds for our people.”

