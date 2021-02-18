Attract Investments to Nigeria, Awolowo Urges Ambassador-designates

By Peter Uzoho

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Mr. Segun Awolowo, has urged Nigerian Ambassador-designates and Consul Generals, to attract investments to the country and negotiate trade policies that would positively affect the export of Nigerian products.

Addressing the envoys at the induction exercise held at the Nigerian Intelligence Agency (NIA) complex in Abuja yesterday, with the theme: ‘Trade Facilitation and Nigerian Missions Abroad: Challenges and Opportunities,’ Awolowo reminded them that they are responsible for driving export of Nigerian products in their various host countries.

Underscoring the importance of Nigeria’s survival in a world where there will no longer be place for sale of oil, he solicited the support of the Ambassadors to collaborate to achieve a common national goal of inclusive socio economic growth and development for the country.

He added that the world should be made a market place for Nigerian non-oil products and services and to achieve this, he urged them to get acquainted with robust economic diplomacies by effectively networking, making good use of market intelligence and by promoting Nigerian brands like its textiles, rich foods and cuisines and other non-oil products.

“Nigerian Ambassadors-designates are important in foreign missions as key resources responsible for driving the export of Nigerian products in host countries, attracting investments to the home country (Nigeria) that develops the zero oil sectors and negotiating trade facilities that positively affect the export of Nigerian products”.

He expressed the need for continued collaboration between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and trade agencies to enhance economic diplomacy that facilitates the strategic Zero Oil Plan to diversify Nigeria’s export portfolio to include non-oil exports.

According to him, the target is to obtain $30 billion in non-oil exports by 2025.

Awolowo presented the Outstanding Export Enabler Award to the Ambassador of Nigeria to Hungary, Amb. Dr. Eniola Ajayi, for her contributions to the growth of the Nigerian Non-Oil export sector through the production of the publication of her book, ‘Food Cul

