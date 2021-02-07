PETER OBI – ONITSHA TRADER WANTS TO GO TO INDIA

I missed the interview. I no dey watch TV again, but the news was everywhere. Peter Obi, former governor and vice-presidential candidate had broken the table. He is always doing this. He scatter everything o. He say how can we buy vaccine with N400b when total health budget is about the same thing. Exactly what Bill Gates said. But the one that interest me was when he drilled down the pricing of vaccine. Nigeria is proposing $8 per wetin dem call am while Obi says he can deliver at about $3. There is no way, God will not punish some people in this country o assuming Obi does not go and do what his brothers used to do with their own alternative vaccine that they will use otapiapia and do.

