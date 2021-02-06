PDP Remains Our Best Bet, Let’s Keep Working on It, Says Ikpeazu

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has pledged greater commitment to do more for Abia people in the days ahead and assured them that the future and development of the state was better assured under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He gave the assurance when he received stakeholders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Isiala Ngwa North and South Local Government Areas at the Governmrnt House on a solidarity visit.

He assured the stakeholders that his second tenure as governor in the state would witness more giant strides in infrastructural development and urged them to remain steadfast in PDP as it remained the preferred party in the South-east.

Apparently assuring them that he was not jumping ship, Ikpeazu told them that he would remain with them through thick and thin and enjoined them to always remain supportive of his government.

He assured them that he was confident of their support at all times and thanked them for their show of solidarity and support.

Earlier, the leader of the group and Member representing Isiala Ngwa North and South Federal Constituency, Hon. Darlington Nwokocha pointed out that they were delegates from the 262 Polling Units in Isiala Ngwa.

He said that they were the practical and direct beneficiaries of Governor Ikpeazu’s infrastructural development and were happy with his developmental strides including quality roads such as the Obikabia Road which cuts across five LGAs.

Hon. Nwokocha assured the governor that Isiala Ngwa was an embodiment of PDP, adding that they had resolved to support the governor to tackle insecurity in the state.

Also speaking, the Member representing Isiala Ngwa North State Constituency at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Ginger Onwusibe commended the governor for the good works he was doing across the state, noting that he is building roads to last.

He thanked the governor for recalling one of their illustrious sons and Chief of Staff to the Governor, Dr. A. Agbazuere to work.

The State Chairman of the PDP, Rt. Hon. Asiforo Okere was also present at the event.

