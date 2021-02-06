Leeds vs Palace, Betis vs Barcelona, Others Live on GOtv Max

It’s another football weekend for GOtv customers who are looking for some live action from their favourite players in the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons on SuperSport for matches scheduled for February 6-8 2021.

For Premier League this weekend, Leeds United will face Crystal Palace on today by 4pm and on Sunday, Wolverhampton Wanderers will clash with Leicester City at 3pm. Both showing live on SS Football (channel 31).

SuperSport is the only place to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga, where the pick of matches for this round sees Real Betis host Barcelona at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

Athletic Bilbao is also expected to clash with Valencia earlier that day at 4:15pm. Both showing live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

Elsewhere on La Liga this weekend, champions, Real Madrid will chase an away victory when they face Huesca at Estadio El Alcoraz today at 4:15pm. Levante’s clash with Granada will also air today at 2pm and both will be live on SS La Liga (channel 32).

The weekend will wrap up when Atletico Madrid play host to Celta Vigo on Monday live at 9pm on SS La Liga (channel 32), with manager, Diego Simeone looking for a repeat of his side’s 2-0 win when the teams last met in October 2020.

The weekend’s round also features the title hopefuls, Milan, looking to secure what should be a straightforward three points at home to struggling Crotone, though Rossoneri manager, Stefano Pioli, wants his team to keep working hard and take nothing for granted. This will air today at 8:45pm live of SS Select 1 (channel 33).

The pick of matches from Serie A this weekend sees Juventus host Roma at the Allianz Stadium in Turin today at 6pm live of SS Select 1 (channel 33).

