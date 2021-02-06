COVID-19: Obiano Imposes Curfew on Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has announced the imposition of a nine hours curfew in the state, to help check the spread of COVID-19.

THISDAY gathered that the curfew will run from 9p.m. to 6a.m. daily, from Monday, 8th February, 2021 until further notice.

The state has lately been posting very high number of COVID-19 positive cases, and has severally come directly behind Lagos State, which is the epicentrE of the pandemic in Nigeria.

The Secretary to Anambra State Government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu who disclosed the announcement as instructed by the state governor said, “His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano has directed that civil servants in the state, from grade level 1 to 12 should work from home until further notice, with immediate effect.”

Professor Chukwulobelu also announced other measures the state government is taking to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“The state government has activated and made operational mobile courts to try COVID-19 protocol offenders, beginning from Monday, 8th February, 2021.

“Also, the state COVID-19 Task Force, including the Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Trade and Commerce have been empowered to increase their hospitals and markets surveillance, and to close immediately any hospital (private and government owned), and markets that do not comply with COVID-19 protocols in their operations.”

