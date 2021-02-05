RCCG Boosts Ikoyi Registry, Promises More Support

Mary Nnah

The Federal Marriage Registry Ikoyi can now boast of shelter and adequate chairs for its numerous customers courtesy of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Dominion Sanctuary, ACME, Region 19, Lagos.

Leadership of the church led by Pastor Brown Oyitso had on Monday donated four modern canopies and 200 chairs to the foremost marriage registry in the country.

This came on the heels of similar projects executed by the church aimed at improving the quality of lives of people in their vicinity.

Such projects include water boreholes for Agidingbi and Idiagbon communities in Lagos, annual provision of bursary scholarships for needy students, provision of 500 brand new school uniforms for Darocha School, Agege, support for Pacelli School for the Blind, End of Year Federal Road Safety Campaigns as well as skills acquisition and empowerment training programme.

Addressing the elated management and staff of the oldest marriage registry in the country, Oyitso who also doubles as Intercontinental Missions Coordinator, noted that the gesture was informed by the directive of the General Overseer, Pastor E.A Adeboye who asked churches to impact positively on communities where they operate.

He said he was particularly moved by the unconducive environment which members of the public from all over the world have to endure whenever they come to the registry.

“I was moved by my last experience at the registry when I came to attend a marriage ceremony. What I expected to see at the foremost registry was not what I experienced. We were not just comfortable with lack of shelter and chairs for guests.

“On the spot of the moment, I asked for the attention of the registrar and assured him that the church will make a meaningful impact in this area. Today’s ceremony is the fulfillment of that pledge”, he said.

Oyitso, ably supported by other ministers including Minister-In-Charge, Christian Social Responsibility, Prof Olugbenga Ogunmoyela; and Assistant Pastor In Charge of Province (Admin), Lagos Province 89, Pastor Bayo Omojola, assured elated staff of the registry of more support by the church in the near future.

Also, Prof Ogunmoyela, while anchoring the CSR vision on the scriptures, demonstrating love not only in words but indeed according to 1 John 3:18, noted that the vision was built on eight pillars comprising social, health, education, governance, business and economy, media and communication, arts, culture and entertainment as well as sports.

Justifying the church’s interventionist programmes, he said “where many see the challenges of the society, we see an opportunity to make decisive efforts to create solutions. This is the way RCCG expresses its practical demonstration of Christ’s love to all that will visibly and positively impact both individuals and communities”.

Assuring the church of proper usage of the donated items, the Registrar, Mr. Adebayo Adeyemi said the gesture came at the right time and prayed God to meet members of the church at their hours of need.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

