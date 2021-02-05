Pastor Iren Supports Christian Creatives With Cash Gifts

Pastor Emmanuel Iren of the Celebration Church International, has announced a cash gift of N150, 000 each to three members of his church choir for their commitment to the worship of God.

When you talk about the lack of support Christian creatives often experience in the church, Pastor Emmanuel Iren is no stranger to it.

Starting out in church as a drummer himself, he has remained emphatic about the need to financially and morally support talented individuals who are spreading the gospel of Christ via

their creative expressions.

The church he pastors, Celebration Church International, is filled with young people who are writers, musicians, poets, producers, fashion designers, media personalities and the list goes

on. Truly, the Pastor has shown himself to be a big supporter of these dreams whilst driving others to love them as well.

Recently, in the Abuja branch of the church, he announced that the church and himself would be giving combined cash gifts to the tune of N150,000 to each of the three members of the choir who had exhibited dedication to their service in the church. This kind gesture was replicated in the Lagos branch.

This was during the annual camp meeting of the church – Reboot Camp – and the joy on the faces of the recipients was hard to miss. In a time where Christian creatives are thanked with a

soft “God bless you” and basic transport fare, Pastor Emmanuel Iren goes over and beyond.

He has also chosen to instil this same attitude in members of the church, as he urged them in the camp meeting to support Christian Creatives with passion and with their resources.

It is no wonder why the new generation of Christian Creatives find comfort and a safe space in Celebration Church.

Here’s hoping other spiritual leaders pick a page from his book and support the creatives that are seeking support and mentoring in the body of Christ.

