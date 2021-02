The late Oba Rauf Olayiwola Adedeji II, Akinrun of Ikirun in Osun State, will be buried today.

The late monarch died Wednesday, February 3, 2021 after a brief illness. He was aged 78.

Oba Adedeji who came to the throne in July 1991, was a former banker with the defunct Savannah Bank.

He will be buried at the Akinrun palace today.

