Nigerian Businessman, Kenneth Oguzie, Gets Most Inspiring Immigrants Award

A Nigerian-Canadian based entrepreneur and Founder, Africa Canada Trade and Investment Venture, Mr Kenneth Oguzie, has been awarded the most inspiring immigrants in Eastern Canada, for his contributions and active support towards immigrants, in the just concluded gala night award ceremony in Canada.

The regions in Eastern Canada where his contributions were actively recognised included Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island provinces.

Oguzie has been recognised in the past by different groups in Nova Scotia as a dynamic and supportive individual. He has won multiple awards in the past from community organisations, private sector and non-governmental players for his diverse contributions, community impact and professional achievement.

In his acceptance speech, Oguzie noted that his international experience had helped shape his cross-cultural understanding with the international business space for sustainable growth and expansion.

He said, “As a global citizen having lived in Asia, Europe, North America, and Africa, my international experience has helped shape my cross-culture understanding and diverse stakeholder management.

“As the CEO of an international business organisation focused on trade, investment, project financing and business facilitation between Canada and Africa, I believe having a global perspective in making business decisions is imperative for organisational sustainable growth and expansion.

“I appreciate all stakeholders, Canadians and fellow immigrants that have worked collectively to support immigrants in their settlement in Canada.

“I am extremely honoured to be receiving such an important award and I am grateful for the recognition that I have received from my work.

“Though, I have faced a variety of challenges in my experience as an immigrant having lived in five different countries across four continents, I have also been given different learning and growth opportunities. I have been lucky to meet wonderful and great minded immigrants and amazing Canadians,” he added.

On their part, the founder and Publisher of My East Coast Experience, Mr Ifeanyi Emesih congratulated all the winners at the event, adding that the initiative was born to celebrate outstanding contributions and active support of immigrants in the country.

Emeshi said, “The East coast and maritime are often the gateway to Canada for so many of the immigrants arriving. Many immigrants receive a warm welcome when they arrive and decide to put their roots down in Canada.

“The ceremony honors all the various ways these heroes give back to the community. The event which was held virtual was graced by prominent individuals.”

