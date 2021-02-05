MultiChoice Kicks Off February on a Sweet Note as Pandemic Rages On

Vanessa Obioha and Nosa Alekhuogie

Leading media and entertainment company MultiChoice Nigeria is throwing all in the ring to ensure that subscribers of its Pay-TV platforms DStv and GOtv stay connected and access quality content as the country battles with the rising cases of coronavirus infections.

The company began the month with a slash on the prices of the DStv HD decoder and the GOtv box. The DStv HD decoder which was formerly N18,600 has been slashed to N9,900, almost 50 per cent discount. The decoder comes with a one-month Confam subscription that offers over 120 channels. The package is one of two recently improved DStv packages specially designed for the Nigerian family.

For GOtv subscribers, the GOtv box which comes with a GOtv antenna and a free month Jolli subscription is now N6,900. The package was sold at a discounted price of N8,400 last December.

The Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, who spoke during a virtual media briefing explained that the price slash is part of MultiChoice’s long line of efforts to lessen the economic impact of COVID on customers and a reflection of its commitment to making quality entertainment more accessible to Nigerians.

“We want people to stay at home that is why we decided to slash the prices and make it affordable. With this discount, we are lowering the entry barrier for new customers to get a DStv or GOtv decoder as staying connected to credible information and another quality programming can be comforting for many families during these trying times.”

In addition to the discount prices on decoders, Mabutho also disclosed that subscribers can now add Showmax, the company’s streaming service to their DStv account at half the price. Premium subscribers can still enjoy the service for free.

Showmax which recently partnered MTN Nigeria on a new data deal that offers subscribers cheaper data plans will be launching its first original reality series ‘I Am Laycon’ in February. The series is focused on the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season winner, Laycon. Fans of the artiste will have a ringside view of the artiste journey to stardom.

The month of February will also see the company launching a new Pan-African lifestyle channel on DStv. The channel called HONEY will celebrate and explore the African lifestyle, fashion, food, weddings, dating, as well as reality.

