FCTA Disburses N3.6bn to Six Area Councils, Stakeholders

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has allocated a total sum of N3.646 billion to the six Area Councils in the FCT and other stakeholders as share of statutory allocation for the month of December 2020.

FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijani Aliyu, who presided over the 149th Joint Area Councils Allocation Committee (JAAC), described the December 2020 allocation as a great improvement of over N1 billion, which was the previous allocations to the councils.

The six Area councils were allocated N2.007 billion out of the figures, while the sum of N1.639 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total sum to N3.646 billion.

The figure also showed that Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), received N376.846 million, while Gwagwalada got N375.357 million and Kuje received N306. 910 million. Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N306. 921 million; Abaji got N329. 730 million and Kwali received N311.136 million.

Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include: primary teachers which gulped N1.268 billion; 15 per cent pension funds took N226. 479 million; one per cent Training Fund got N36. 460 million and 10 percent Employer Pension Contribution was allocated N107.849 million.

While commending the improved allocation to the area councils, the minister harped on the need to embark on the verification of area councils staff, stressing that the verification exercise would not be left in the hands of council staff.

She maintained that the Independent Corrupt Practices, and other Related Offences (ICPC), Office of the Auditor General, and other relevant agencies would be involved in conducting the verification exercise.

