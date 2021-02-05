Chinese Community in Nigeria Celebrates Spring Festival

The Chinese community in Nigeria has celebrated the popular Spring Festival New Year Gala tagged “One World One Spring, Huaxing Shines”.

The colourful feast which was marked with popular Chinese arts and decorations, heralded the start of a New Year in accordance with the Chinese Lunar calendar , with this year being called the year of the Ox

Organized by the Huaxing Art Troupe Nigeria Limited, the festival also appreciates the effort and contribution of Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Lagos and the Chinese Community in Nigeria.

. The Spring Festival is acclaimed to be the biggest Festival in China and the most colorful of all with traditional celebration all over the world.

Coincidentally, this year also marks the 50th Anniversary of establishing diplomatic relationship between China and Nigeria.

China over the years has been considered one of Nigeria’s closest allies, where both countries share similar features in common, China being the biggest country in Asia and Nigeria in Africa and also that both countries celebrate their National Day on 1st October.

This year’s celebration was officially declared open by the Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, who joined the celebration virtually with other dignitaries.

Consulate General of the People Republic of China in Lagos,Chu Maoming, expressed fulfilment on the outcome of the event.

He said, “the Huaxing Art Troupe Nigeria Limited keeps pace with the time and this cloud celebration is carefully planned and organized. The programme integrates both Chinese and Nigerian characteristics and presents a splendid audiovisual feast for overseas Chinese.This celebration promotes the cultural communication between China and Nigeria and shows the good wishes of Overseas Chinese for a better relationship between the two countries”.

On his part, the Chairman of the Huaxing Art Troupe, Mr. Eric Ni said, ” The New Year festival is very important to us in China and we are happy to be celebrating in Nigeria, because Nigeria is our second home and we are one people with similar values, since we live and work in Nigeria, it is important to give back to the society that made us.”

He added, “There’s an old Chinese proverb that says, ‘while we drink from a hole, it is only right to think back and appreciate those that dug the hole the water came out from’. In this view, the Chinese nationals have come to invest over the years and as a result, Nigeria will always be a home and it is only right to help and support communities to the best of their power. “

Eric Ni further wished both countries a happy new year and an amazing year.

Some of the highlights of the event included: Colourful display of culture by both countries, with Nigeria talking drum on display, while the Chinese Lion dance, took the center stage.

Also was award of scholarships to extraordinary Nigerian students and orphanages, including Bethesda Home for Blind.

Among the recipients were Waris Kareem, a visual artist who painted President Emmanuel Macron of France on his visit to Lagos and Anthony Madu, the internet sensational ballet dancer.

