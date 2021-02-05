Again, Huawei Recognised as Top Employer in Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Others

Huawei Technologies has again been recognized as one of the top employers in Nigeria. The company has received the annual Top Employers Certification Award for the second year in a row, in recognition of its exceptional employee practices in Nigeria.

Huawei sub-Saharan Africa achieved Continental HQ Certification for 2021, after being certified a Top Employer in four or more countries. In addition to Nigeria, Huawei also received the prestigious award in South Africa, Zambia, and Kenya.

The Top Employer Institute is a global authority on excellence in people practices. Through the Top Employers Institute certification programme, participating companies are annually assessed, surveyed and accredited as leading employers in respect of their Human Resources practices.

Huawei Southern Africa Region HR Director Chen Yu, said: “Winning the Top Employer Award is recognition of Huawei’s high standards and commitment to encouraging and empowering our employees to work with the highest commitment and passion. Huawei is committed to creating opportunities for all so as to build a diverse workforce with a focus on professional development, health and safety, and employee well-being.”

With the digital era and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, the need for upskilling has become a top priority for organisations. ICT skills have also become critical to national development, as well as, career opportunities for working professionals. Chen Yu said that Huawei persistently focuses on growing the ICT skills of its people, to meet the needs of the future digital economy.

The Top Employers Institute programme has certified and recognised more than 1,600 Top Employers in 120 territories across five continents. The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Audit carried out on each organisation after the completion of a highly intense survey. The survey covers topics such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, learning, well-being, diversity, change management, performance management, culture and more.

Top Employers Institute CEO, David Plink, said: “Despite the challenging year we have experienced, Huawei has continued to demonstrate the power of putting their people first in the workplace.

“We are proud to share this year’s announcement and congratulate the organisations who have been certified in their respective countries through the Top Employers Institute programme.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

