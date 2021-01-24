Tragedy as Truck Kills 10 in Ondo

James Sowole in Akure

At least, 10 persons including students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba, Akoko (AAUA), were crushed to death in Akungba, Akoko South West Local Government area (LGA), Ondo State yesterday.

The incident occurred when a cement-laden truck, which belonged to Dangote Cement Company, rammed into shops at the university community, killing the victims.

Although casualties were still being evacuated from the scene, a source told THISDAY that no fewer than eight bodies had been evacuated already.

The source said the truck was coming from Obajana in Kogi State and heading to Akure, the Ondo State capital. He said the accident occurred a few metres after the main gate of the institution.

The university resumed on January 18 after it was closed to students due to the COVID 19 pandemic that affected academic and other aspects of national lives in 2020.

The 2019/2020 Season First Semester Examination, that was aborted due to the COVID outbreak, had been scheduled to start tomorrow (Monday).

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), for the Ondo State, Mr Tee Leo Ikoro said eight bodies had been brought out from the rubbles of the accident.

Ikoro, who said the vehicle was heading to Akure, said he could not confirm the number of injured persons as evacuation was still ongoing.

Accidents involving articulated vehicles had been a common occurrence in the university town.

On December 11, 2020 four vehicles including a cement laden truck rammed into one another in front of the main gate of the university.

One of the vehicles was carrying cartons of fish. The accident claimed two lives.

On October 31, 2020, also, about 10 persons were killed in an accident that happened at Akungba Market, in Ondo State.

The accident was said to have occurred after a truck conveying bags of rice lost control and ran into the Akungba Market, crushing 10 to death and inflicting injuries on many others.

Witnesses said the trailer had a brake failure. One of the witnesses said the trailer was descending from Okerigbo hill near Adekunle Ajasin University when it lost control as a result of faulty brake.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

