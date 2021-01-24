Okupe And Son: Between God And Gay

“The picture below is that of Mobolurin Okupe. He is my son. I gave him the name MOBA OLUWA RIN, (I WALKED WITH GOD) because he was born at the time I gave my life to Christ,” Doyin Okupe, a former presidential aide, wrote on Facebook. Why has he taken to social media regarding his son, Mobolurin?

It is because his son, Mobolurin, has admitted being gay and OK with it.

But not so his father. Why is Okupe so concerned about his son’s sexual orientation?

“I have been aware of this his new orientation for a while now. He knows that as a Christian and a witness for Christ (an evangelist) I am vehemently opposed to homosexuality as it runs contrary to the avowed precepts of my Christian faith,” confessed Okupe.

Okupe is, however, looking beyond the obvious.

He explained: “For me, I look beyond the surface or the physical. Here I see a major spiritual challenge ahead but I know as my God liveth, this whole saga will end up in Praise to the Almighty Jehova who i serve day and night.

“For it is written: ‘Behold, the hand of the Lord is not shortened that it cannot save, neither is His ear dead that he cannot hear. Isaiah 59 vs 1.’”

