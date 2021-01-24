League of the Extraordinary: Tony Elumelu Becomes One of Africa’s Giants

Renowned businessman and philanthropist, Tony Elumelu, has begun the year 2021 with a giant step forward. The chairman of Heirs Holding, after what can only be long hours of thought and longer hours of punching in the numbers, has acquired a big chunk of the (oil mining licence) OML 17 from Shell, ENI, and Total, spending a solid billion dollars to do so.

Tony Elumelu recently delighted the hearts of Nigerian businesses everywhere with the biggest purchase yet: $1 billion for 45 percent participating interest in Nigeria’s oil licence OML 17, through his oil and gas company, TNOG Oil and Gas Limited.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Elumelu noted that his guiding principle of Africapitalism, inclusive development, and shared prosperity with host communities, inspired the purchase.

Stride after stride, Tony Elumelu proves himself a baron of business, a friend to all, and a champion of Africa.

