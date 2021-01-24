Kings University Confirms Kuku as VC

The Kings University has appointed Prof. Adenike Kuku, a renowned biochemist, as its vice chancellor.

Her appointment came one year after acting in that capacity between January and December 2020.

According to the university’s spokesman, Oluwadare Adebisi, the appointment was confirmed by the institution’s Board of Trustees.

According to Adebisi, Kuku’s leadership qualities, enthusiasm, and passion for excellence were on “full display” over the past 12 months that she acted in the position before the recent confirmation.

“Since she assumed office, she has designed and implemented pragmatic blueprints to place Kings University in an enviable position in the comity of Universities. Amongst her numerous achievements is the deployment of the Kings University Learning Management System (KULMS) during the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual platform served as a medium of robust academic engagements for staff and students, thus, ensuring that teaching and learning are not interrupted despite the physical closure of the academic institutions,” a statement by the institution said.

According to the Chairman of the university’s BoT, Prof. G. Sowemimo, Kuku’s confirmation as the VC is a major step in the actualisation of the institution’s vision of raising quality leaders that will transform Nigeria and sustain it as a technologically advanced nation.

The statement added, “It is believed that with her wealth of experience, both locally and internationally, and her scientific background, Prof. Kuku can be trusted to spearhead the drive for academic excellence and human capital development. It is hoped that under her tenure as vice chancellor, the university will fast-track her development agenda on the path to becoming a top global institution.”

A professor of Biochemistry (Protein Science and Engineering), Kuku had worked is an awardee of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) grant and a scholar of Ettore Majorana Foundation and Centre for Scientific Culture, International School of Crystallography, Erice, Italy. She was, at different times, a visiting scientist/researcher at the Dipartimento Di Biochimica, Universita degli Studi di Pavia, and Dipartimento Universitario Clinico di Biomedicina, Universita di Trieste, Italy.

Kuku is a registered member of several academic and professional bodies and “an astute reviewer, having served on editorial boards of academic journals of continental and intercontinental repute.”

“She is passionately committed to Kings University’s vision and mission of building the capacity, competence, and character of KU graduates to drive national and global development initiatives,” the statement said.

