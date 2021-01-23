Troops Eliminate Boko Haram Threats in Damboa

Michael Olugbode in Maiduguri

Nigerian troops have eliminated five suspected Boko Haram members and got many more injured during a battle for Damboa in Borno State.

A statement yesterday by the Acting Director Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Benard Onyeuko claimed that: “Troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO a subsidiary Operation of Operation LAFIYA DOLE in the North East continue to obliterate elements of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals with uncommon ferocity as they overrun Abbagajiri and Dusula towns in Damboa.”

It said that the latest encounter with the marauding Boko Haram criminals occurred by 0835hrs on 20 January 2021 at Abbagajiri in Damboa LGA of Borno State where the gallant troops identified and encycled some Boko Haram criminals enclaves.

It added: “The troops of 402 Special Forces Task Force Brigade led by the Commander engaged them (terrorists) with superior fire power resulting in high casualty on the terrorists. In the aftermath of the decisive encounter, five Boko Haram Terrorists were neutralised while few others are believed to have escaped with gunshot wounds.

“Equipment captured from the criminals include; one Pulemyot Kalashnikova Tankovyy(PKT) Gun, 3 AK 47 Rifles, 4 extra AK 47 Rifle magazines and a Vulcanising Machine. Other items captured and destroyed includes food stuffs, some Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials including the criminals’ hideouts and clothings among others.”

The statement further read: “The renewed onslaught against the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals by the dogged troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO is indicative of the end of all criminal elements within the North East.”

Onyeuko, in the statement said: “The troops of Operation TURA TAKAIBANGO are highly commended for their dedication and determination in flushing out remnants of the terrorists from their hideouts. They are also encouraged not to relent but build on the successes recorded.”

He assured the people of the North East region of the Nigerian Army’s renewed vigour and determination to crush the remnants of Boko Haram/Islamic State’s West Africa Province criminals from their enclaves in this zone.

