MTV Base Premieres Celebrity Bumps

After months of collaborative efforts between the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), and Wale Adenuga Productions (WAP) to revive the iconic The Village Headmaster TV drama series, all is now set for the television series to hit the Nigerian television stations with the successful completion of the recording stage. Already, the promotional trailer has started airing across Nigeria.

A statement by the organisers said the recording, which commenced in early November 2020,was fully-concluded by mid-December 2020, while the project is currently undergoing post-production process (video editing, special effects, graphics, colour grading, music scoring, subtitling, etc) in line with the producers’ promise to deliver a first-class project of international standards, the exciting trailer has been in heavy rotation on NTA Network, AIT Network, wapTV, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and other platforms.

Directed by the multiple-award-winning Patience OghreImobhio, the programme stars some of the original cast, including Dejumo Lewis (Kabiyesi), Ibidun Allison (Amebo), Dan Imoudu (Chief Dagbolu), Dele Osawe (Teacher Fadele), Melville Obriango (Teacher Oghene), Kate Adepegba(Folake), and Lara Akinsola (Doyin); as well as a diverse list of superstars, including 9ice, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Chris Iheuwa, Mr Latin, Rachael Oniga, Funky Mallam, Jide Kosoko, Omo Ibadan, Okele, Princess, Sam Uche Anyamele, Mide Martins, Recardo Agbor, Jumoke George, Yemi Shodimu, Babatunde Aderinoye, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Alabi, Christy Imanlehin, Yemi Remi, Monica Friday, Deborah Anugwa, Ajobiewe Jr., Jumoke Olabisi, Eric Obinna, and others.

This new production of The Village Headmaster TV Drama Series would start airing in April 2021; on NTA Network, AIT Network, and wapTV Network, across Nigeria and several parts of Africa.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

