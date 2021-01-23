Larry King Dies at 87

Veteran American broadcaster, Larry King, is dead. He died in Los Angeles at 87.

King died on Saturday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in the city, according to Ora Media, a production company he co-founded.

During his six-decade career, which included 25 years hosting his own CNN programme, King interviewed many famous political leaders, celebrities and sports people.

The late broadcaster faced several health problems in recent years, including heart attacks. He tested positive for coronavirus earlier this month and received treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre.

His career spanned over 60 years, winning multiple accolades including two Peabody Awards and an Emmy.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

