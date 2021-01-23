ACF Calls for Sunday Igboho’s Arrest

By John Shiklam

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has called on the federal and state governments in the South West to quickly avert an impending upheaval that may destabilise the country.

The ACF was reacting to reported attack on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo state allegedly by Yoruba youths.

In a statement on Saturday in Kaduna, Emmanuel Yawe, spokesman of the ACF, urged the government to act fast by bringing the perpetrators to book before the situation degenerates into social upheaval.

“The Arewa Consultative Forum this morning received reports of an attack by Yoruba Youths on Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, the Serki Fulani in Oyo State.

“In the reports, he was attacked and driven out of his house, eleven cars and his house burnt, with his family members now living in the bush.

“There are allegations that one Sunday Igboho an agitator for Oodua Republic and who issued an ultimatum giving Fulani people seven days to leave Yorubaland is the instigator of the attack”, the statement said.

The statement lamented that the most disturbing aspect of the attack was the allegation that security agents who were earlier informed about impending attack, “stood by helplessly as the attack was carried out.”

He said, “The ACF is worried about this trend and calls on the federal and state governments in the South West to move quickly to avert a social upheaval that may destabilise the whole country.”

The forum recalled that the Nigerian civil war in the 1960’s started with such attacks and counter attacks like this.

“The governments must be proactive and stop history from repeating itself. Those who carried out these attacks must be apprehended and the due process of the law allowed to take its course”, the statement said.

It warned that, “If this is not done, there maybe counter attacks in the north and the country will be up in flames.

“The authorities must act. The ACF is very worried and calls on them to act fast.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

