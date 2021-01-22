Raymond Scott’s Inspiring Journey into Entrepreneurship

The inspiring journey of Raymond Scott Jr (Ray Scott) is a beacon of focus, determination, and success. Being an entrepreneur is not merely about creating wealth for yourself but also about how many lives you impact while building your empire.

His father, an entrepreneur and the sole income provider for the family, always ethicized that the only way to get your time back was by being an entrepreneur. Inspired by his beliefs, Scott started his entrepreneurship journey in the E-commerce industry in 2014, wherein he earned his first online profit of $4000 through a website called ProjectPayDay. His story is not an ordinary rags-to-riches one but an extraordinary tale of a man who didn’t accept his fate as it was.

Instead, he worked hard to change it and make a substantial mark in the world of E-commerce. After availing small victories by selling advertising space on marketing platforms, Scott launched his own store as an Amazon Seller, which was one of the turning points of his life, as he pulled off gross sales of $100k from July 2016 to December 2016, which was a massive accomplishment for Scott. Scott strongly believes that one should “Make a difference TODAY, for someone who is fighting for their TOMORROW.”

