Lolomari Joins Novarick Homes as non-Executive Director

Omolabake Fasogban

The Board of Directors of Novarick Homes and Properties Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Otonye Tony Lolomari as the Company’s new Non-Executive Director.

According to a statement, the appointment is effective from January 21, 2021, adding that Lolomari comes with a dexterous career. He was appointed as the Director of ICE Commercial Power in 2018.

He also worked with Chevron, Husky Energy and Sclumberger in Trinidad before joining Novarick Homes.

His areas of expertise include operation management and business development. With over 24 years of experience, Tony has worked with leading companies in Spain, Indonesia, Europe, USA, Africa, Mexico, and experts all over the world.

Novarick Homes is convinced that with his affiliation, the company will be well-positioned to make better business decisions to help propel the company to greater heights. Mr. Tony who has been rendering support in various forms to the company since inception was very excited about the appointment, and has promised to continue to provide the necessary support for the growth of the company.

Tony’s passion for inclusion, experimentation, and empowerment places him at a distinguished level of proficiency which can aid the quickness to meeting the Company’s goals and objectives.”

Novarick Homes and Properties Limited is a real estate development company incorporated in 2018 and based in Lagos. The company is dedicated to providing remarkable housing and investment solutions to Nigerians by building green and clean communities and structures for people to live in.

The company operates subsidiaries in the following segments; Property Development, Property Investment, Property procurement and advisory, Joint ventures and Facility management.

According to the statement, “Novarick Homes is working actively in line to achieve number 7, 9 and 11 of the 17 World’s Sustainable Development Goals.”