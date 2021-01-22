How Ayo Charity Foundation Closed Out 2020 with “Christmas Basketball Camp for Girls”

Mary Nnah

Lagos-based social enterprise, Ayo Charity Foundation hosted a “Christmas Basketball Camp for Girls” from December 26 to 27, 2020 at the Warriors Basketball Academy Court, Industrial Avenue Ilupeju to round off the year 2020.

The holiday tournament hosted teenage girls with passion and shared interests in sports, especially basketball with the aim of introducing them to the game and hopefully provides them with avenues to pursue their dreams.

As a team-sport that encourages sportsmanship, teamwork, work ethic; the camp schedule featured a line-up of activities including learning the rudiments of the game, drilling exercises, interactions and one-on-one show offs.

On the second day of the camp, the enthused girls were exposed to the mechanics of the game and also took to creating teams to demonstrate their knowledge of the game.

With sheer excitement they interacted with the resident coach, Dele Awonuga while showing off their newly discovered strengths in the court.

Founder of Ayo Charity Foundation, Ayodeji Egbeyemi said, “This year’s edition was great and very much needed, especially with everything going on in the world today, to be able to end the year on a positive note like this for the kids was amazing.”

The annual camp is the foundation’s latest efforts in creating opportunities for young aspiring sports enthusiasts.

In May 2020, Ayo Charity Foundation donated a standard basketball court, equipment, and food donations to the children of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Makoko, Lagos.

The foundation was created to provide life-changing opportunities, through the game of basketball, for the youth in Africa and around the world.

Considering the fact that Basketball teaches sportsmanship, teamwork, work ethic, and can even yield opportunities to improve one’s quality of life, the foundation delivers these opportunities through camps, clinics, and workshops to hopefully provide kids with a chance to chase their dreams.

