Covid-19: Kano will Not Impose Lockdown Again, Says Ganduje

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has clarified that his administration had no intention to impose another lockdown in the wake of the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic disease.

Ganduje stated that the second wave of the pandemic would not warrant another lockdown and called on the people to brace up to the challenge of observing and adhering to the COVID-19 protocols for their own safety.

He made the clarification yesterday while addressing a congregation of markets’ leaders that cut across different strata during a special meeting that was held at Africa House, Kano Government House.

The governor warned that no one would be safe if the COVID-19 protocols were grossly violated and affirmed that it is the responsibility of the markets’ leaders to enlighten and encourage traders to observe the protocols as a way of stemming the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Ganduje, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna, however stated that the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted severe damage on businesses across the state and badly affected the lives of those who do not have the means to earn a living.

Ganduje said: “We are not unmindful of the severe repercussions caused by the outbreak of the pandemic. People have suffered the pain and the severe trauma of staying at home without transacting their normal businesses. The common man would be the hardest hit, when it comes to the issue of imposing another lockdown and we are praying for such a scenario not to happen.

“People should be mindful of the difficulty they have encountered in the past. Staying at home in the name of lockdown would not auger well for the public. We really want to avoid falling into such a bleak situation, that is why we are insisting on the strict adherence to the protocol,” he added.

The governor also stated that COVID-19 vaccine would only be administered on the public after a careful scrutiny by competent medical authorities.

