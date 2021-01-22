African Messaging app Assures Users of Privacy, Security

The promoters of ‘Ayoba,’ an instant messaging app have assured users of privacy and security on the platform.

The MTN Group said it is proud to partner with the unique instant messaging platform localised for the needs of consumers across Africa.

Launched in 2019 to improve access to affordable communications, ayoba is active in 17 MTN markets, and is also available to download onto Android smartphones in numerous other markets from Google Play and via the ayoba website.

“Ayoba is focused on protecting users’ privacy and security: it is not possible for messages in the app to be read by anyone else or to be shared with any third parties, including MTN.

“The app features peer-to-peer private messaging which is end-to-end encrypted; ayoba treats data with the utmost care and respect in line with its privacy policy.

“All the content available on ayoba channels is curated and reviewed to ensure that its 100 per cent family friendly and safe for younger users. “A team of editors checks every post on ayoba content channels before it goes live across over 100 content channels and 120 games,” a statement from MTN explained.

It revealed that Ayoba recently launched an in-app assistant, Aya, to guide new users on how to use the instant messaging app.

“Aya appears automatically in the app and can run a variety of interactive tutorials for key features within ayoba.

“Ayoba users can send and receive encrypted messages, share photos, videos, files, voice notes and even their location, and can also subscribe to live channels. Localised content is available through these channels that aim to entertain, educate and empower communities,” it added.

