Ace Artiste Management Signs New Artist, DEMIXXX

Fast rising music label, Ace Artiste Management, has officially announced the signing of Afro-fusion talent, Ofoma Chika Samuel popularly known as Demixxx.

The announcement was made in an official statement released recently by the company, where amongst other things, Demixxx’s passion for music and dexterity, were cited as reasons for the signing. According to the company’s CEO, Solomon Idonije, 25-year-old Demixxx is a talent that embodies the values of the company particularly his dedication to the craft.

‘For us as a company, we are led by certain values which inform our decisions as a team especially when deciding which artiste to sign or work with. In the case of Demixxx, it was quite an easy one. He is an exceptionally talented young man with a drive to succeed and writes absolutely great lyrics, that we are certain the audience will love’ he says.

Demixxx, a graduate of Business Education from the UNN, expressed his excitement at the signing, describing it as a perfect way to start the year; ‘I am excited beyond words at this gesture and grateful to Ace Artiste Management for this opportunity. More than before, this feat has helped me believe in myself and I am ready to put in more work and through my upcoming debut EP, make my fans and my new family proud.

Ace Artiste Management is a Lagos based artiste management agency with interest in helping musicians build a solid thriving career in the music industry, leveraging innovative strategies, constant promotion and the development of artistes. The company prioritizes innovation, trust and excellence and its vision is to become a reputable stakeholder in the music industry and a safe haven for artistes, while helping them maximize their talents.

