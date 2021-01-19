Tinubu Mourns Martins-Kuye

A former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Tinubu, has expressed his deep condolences over the passing on Sunday of former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye.

In a condolence message by his Media Office, Tinubu stated thus: “I commiserate with the family, friends, relations and associates of former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins- Kuye, over his passing.

“An elder statesman and consummate professional, Martins-Kuye was an astute politician and patriotic leader.

“We were Senators together in the 1992 Senate. Those were difficult days for the legislative branch in Nigeria but Senator Martins-Kuye stood out among his peers. I can attest to his vision, prudence, and dedication to the unity and development of this country.

“He provided leadership and demonstrated clear understanding of the working of the parliament.

Martins-Kuye also served Nigeria as Minister of State for Finance during which time he showed a great depth of economic knowledge and policy dexterity.

“As a leader he was respected and adored by the vast majority of his people. Such was the immense respect he commanded across Yorubaland and in his Ogun home-state that he was fondly addressed as the ‘Leading Leader’.

“I extend my condolences to the people of his Ago-Iwoye Community, to Governor Dapo Abiodun and the people of Ogun State over the passing of their eminent son.

“May we all have the strength and fortitude to overcome the passing of this great politician.

“I also pray that Almighty Allah reward his good deeds, forgive his shortcomings and admit him into Aljanna Fridaus. Amin.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

