Surveyor General Plans Launch of Database to Boost IGR

The apex surveying and mapping office of the federal government, the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF), has said that it is set to commission its database centre to mainstream geospatial information acquisition and use in the country.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the office, Mr Michael Abu, quoted the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Mr. Taiwo Adeniran, as having made the disclosure during a management meeting of the office in Abuja.

While stating that the project was started since 2012, but will be inaugurated soon, he acknowledged the commitment of the incumbent government towards bringing it to realisation, disclosing that the geo and e-commerce portal of OSGoF would be launched through the database.

“The project would be a sort of centralised omnibus database for stakeholders in Nigeria with the aim of providing easy accessibility and streamlining of geospatial data. This would boost Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) for the country as well as her national security,” Adeniran stated.

According to the Adeniran, the office would in this year focus attention on the establishment and development of more Continuously Operating Reference Station (CORS).

He charged the Department of Business and Commercial Development (DBCD) to quickly incorporate the arrangement to ensure adequate generation of revenue.

While reminding members of the management to ensure aligning all projects and activities of their departments and units with the priority areas of the federal government, he urged them to the creative and productive in their endeavours.

As part of its support to encourage geospatial education in the country, according to Adeniran, the OSGoF would be donating some surveying and mapping equipment to universities and polytechnics offering related courses.

