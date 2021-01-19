Nigeria Records 1,617 New Covid-19 Cases, 14 Deaths

By Onyebuchi Ezigbo

Nigeria has recorded 14 new deaths resulting from Covid-19 with additional 1,617 new confirmed cases on Monday.

According to daily statistics on Covid-19 cases posted by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on its website Monday night, the country recorded 1,617 new confirmed cases and 14 deaths on Monday, January 18.

It also showed that till date, 112,004 cases have been confirmed, while 89,939 cases have been discharged with 1,449 deaths recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The 1,617 new cases are reported from 18 states — Lagos (776), Kaduna (147), Kwara (131), FCT (102), Plateau (78), Edo (59), Ogun (53), Osun (45), Rivers (37), Taraba (36), Nasarawa (34), Adamawa (33), Kano (26), Delta (20), Ebonyi (16), Bayelsa (11), Gombe(11) and Borno (2).

