Masari’s Wife Donates Tricycles to Disabled Persons

The wife of Katsina State Governor, Dr. Zakiya Aminu Masari, in collaboration with Bruder Hilfe Foundation has donated 80 hand-driven tricycles to physically challenged persons in 12 local government areas in Daura senatorial zone of the state.

Mrs Masari, while presenting the tricycles to the beneficiaries on Tuesday in Daura, lamented the spate of hardship afflicting persons with disabilities in the country, particularly those living in rural communities.

She said the gesture done through her pet project, Women Youths and Children Improvement Support Initiative, is aimed at transforming and alleviating the plight bedevilling vulnerable people, especially the physically challenged.

The governor’s wife reiterated her readiness to work with development partners and corporate organizations within and outside the country, especially in the area of women, children and youths empowerment for the betterment of vulnerable households in the state.

She expressed optimism that the tricycles would go a long way in assisting the beneficiaries in finding their means of livelihood and urged them to make judicious use of the items.

She said: “It is my hope to transform and enhance the society through empowerment and touching the lives of the most vulnerable class to be role models which I sincerely hope that this class will one day serve as role models, by making positive impact and meaningful contributions to societal development.

“It is my belief that the mobility carts (tricycles) would no doubt give a helping hand to the beneficiaries who are physically handicapped to enable them to move around, discover their environment as well as find means of livelihood like any other person.”

