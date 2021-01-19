Kidnappers Abduct Travellers in Osun

By Yinka Kolawole

An unspecified number of travellers were last Sunday kidnapped by suspected gunmen in Osun State.

The incident, according to information gathered by THISDAY yesterday, occurred on Omoh/Erin-Ijesha road in Ori-Ade Local Government Area of the state on Sunday night.

THISDAY gathered that the travellers were waylaid on the road by gunmen and took some of them into the nearby bush around Ori-Oke Omoh while others were left at the crime scene.

One of the victims, who escaped from the kidnappers den, reported the incident at the police station.

The Corps Commander of Amotekun security network, Osun State, General Bashir Adewinbi, confirmed that some travellers were abducted last Sunday.

According to him, “We did not know the numbers of people kidnapped by the suspected gunmen, but we have drafted some people to the crime scene to secure their release.”

When contacted, the Police spokesperson, Mrs. Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the abduction.

She said: “Two people were kidnapped last Sunday evening and our men have been deployed to the area to rescue them.”

Also, a security source said: ‘The state Commissioner of Police alerted the Amotekun Corps about the kidnap.”

However, the police with the Amotekun Corps officers have been mobilised to the scene of the incident, as the area the travellers were kidnapped has been worrisome for a while now.

Amotekun Corps members were even shot at the crime spot some time ago.

