FUTA Confirms Death of Deputy Registrar

By James Sowole

The Federal University of Technology Akure, (FUTA), yesterday confirmed that one of its deputy registrars, Dr. Amos Arijesuyo, who was the Head, Guidance and Counseling Unit, Students Affairs Division, died of injuries from the gunshots wound he suffered when his private vehicle was attacked along the Ilesa-Akure road in the evening of Saturday, January 16, 2021.

The Deputy Director, Corporate Communications of FUTA, Mr. Adegbenro Adebanjo, disclosed the incident in a statement, made available to journalists.

According to Adebanjo, Arijesuyo was returning to Akure from a trip to Ibadan when his vehicle ran into an ambush laid by unknown gunmen who were operating on the road around 5.30 pm.

He said: “The bandits shot sporadically at the vehicle targeting the five occupants.

“Unfortunately some of the bullets hit Dr. Arijesuyo and the driver. The driver managed to drive the vehicle away from the scene of the attack and concerted efforts were made to seek immediate medical help.

“However, Dr. Arijesuyo succumbed to the fatal injuries from the gunshots he suffered during the hellish encounter while the driver is recuperating at a hospital.

“The university condemns in the strongest terms this senseless attack that has led to the untimely death of an erudite university administrator and counsellor per excellence.

“Dr Arijesuyo’s death is a big loss to FUTA , the academic community in Nigeria and beyond. It is a death that should not have happened in the first place.

“It is the hope of the management, staff and students of FUTA that security agencies will go after the evil men who carried out the dastardly act and make them face the full weight of the law and just recompense for their heinous crime.”

Adegbenro prayed that God grant the members of the family and the FUTA community, the fortitude to bear this irreparable and painful loss and grant the deceased eternal repose.

