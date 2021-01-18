Ohanaeze Ndigbo Faction Asks Court to Restrain Obiozor from Parading Self as President

By Alex Enumah

The Uche Okwukwu-led faction of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has asked a Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Bwari Abuja to restrain Professor George Obiozor, who was elected to succeed the Nnia Nwodo-led Ohanaeze Ndigbo from parading himself as the President General of the apex Igbo socio-political association.

Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, Israel and Cyprus, was on January 10 declared President of the group after an election held at Dan Anyim Stadium in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

However, in a motion on notice number FCT/HC/BIU/M/14/21 brought against him and the Incorporated Trustees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the applicants sought an order restraining the former envoy and his proxies or any other parading himself pending the determination of the substantive suit.

The suit, which has Chief Uche Okwukwu and Prince Richard Ozuobu as the 1st and 2nd claimants respectively, also has the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo and the Incorporated Trustees of Ohanaeze Ndigbo as 1st and 2nd defendants.

The claimants wants the court to make an order restraining the defendants, its agents and servants from further holding or summoning any meeting whatsoever of Ohanaeze Ndigbo without consultation with the Secretary General as the constitution demands.

They are also asking for an order restraining Professor Obiozor from parading himself as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In their estimation, Obiozor is a product of an illegal election held in Owerri on January 10, 2021.

Similarly, in their originating summons, the Okwukwu faction is asking for the interpretations of articles 10, 11, 14 and 21 of Constitution of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, brought pursuant to Order 2 Rules 1, 3 and 4 of the Federal High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (Civil Procedure) Rules 2018 and Section 6(6B) of the 1999 Constitution.

The matter comes up on January 21, 2021.

