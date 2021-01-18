Kwara Speaker, 21 Assembly Members Back National Caretaker Committee’s Removal of Bolarinwa as APC Chair

7 National Assembly members pledge support to Samari

By Hammed Shittu

Speaker of the Kwara state House of Assembly and 21 other members have thrown their weight behind the removal of Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa as the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress .

Also on Monday, seven out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state supported the national caretaker committee’s removal of Hon. Bolarinwa from office.

The lawmakers in separate letters addressed to the national chairman caretaker committee of the APC and Yobe state governor, Alhaji Mai Malla Buni, stated that Bolarinwa’s removal would restore sanity to the party in the state.

The Speaker and 21 other members in a letter addressed to Alhaji Buni and jointly signed by them stated that, the appointment of the state deputy chairman of the party, Alhaji Samari Abdullah, as the acting chairman of the caretaker committee of the party was right.

The state Assembly lawmakers in a letter addressed to the APC national caretaker committee chairman dated January 14, 2021 said that, “As an arm of government and particularly, a ruling government, we the members of the Kwara state House of Assembly wish to sincerely commend the better than never efforts of the leadership or our great party-APC at the national level .

“The bold step taken at suspending the Ex- chairman over a plethora of misdeeds that had been allowed to linger on for over a long period unchecked will hopefully put an end to the embarrassment that we went through painfully”.

The letter which was also copied the Chairman Progressives Governors Forum and Chairman, North Central Governor’s Forum, read: “Your Excellency, it is the only antidote that can bring back sanity, trusted loyalty as well as breed positive development to the state through good governance.

“Your Excellency, it is better imagined than witnessed the absolute anti-party and anti-government activities brazenly and continually displayed by the suspended chairman. His activities in reference appear to be motivated by certain power blocs”.

The lawmaker added that, “As concerned legislators, we made several peace moves most of which got aborted either by the suspended chairman himself or his allies. The suspension of the Ex-chairman has relieved us of his unfortunate instigated man-made continual crisis within Kwara APC.

“We hereby assure Your Leadership of our continued support, cooperation and loyalty towards sustaining our party to greater heights. As products of the party that brought us into our present positions, we call on your leadership to continue to instil discipline which suffer penalties into our party in order to checkmate those individuals holding our constitutional responsibilities”.

Also, seven out of the nine members of the National Assembly from the state have pledged their support to the appointment of Alhaji Samari Abdullahi as the acting state chairman of the party in the state.

The seven National Assembly members from the state that signed the letter were Senator Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, Senator Lola Ashiru, Senator Umar Sadik, Hon.AbdulRaheem Olatunji Olawuyi, Hon.Tijani Kolawole Ismail, Hon.Unar Bio and Hon. Abubakar Ahmed Ndakene.

In the letter addressed and sent to the national chairman, caretaker committee of the party, the seven National Assembly members said: “It has become imperative for us to write this letter to express our profound gratitude to you as the chairman and members of the caretaker committee for your proactive intervention on the simmering crisis on the Kwara state chapter of our party, APC.

“Alhaji Abdullahi Samari Abubakar’s appointment as the new chairman of the caretaker committee of APC, Kwara state chapter demonstrates your leadership capacity and courage.

“Your committee has been doing all that is necessary to bring lasting stability to our party and emphasize the priority that our party places on good governance to fulfil the mandate given to your committee by the NEC of our party”.

