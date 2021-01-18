EEDC Promotes Staff

The Enugu Electricity Distribution PLC (EEDC) has recognised 521 staff of the organisation that performed exceptionally well in their respective areas. This was part of its commitment towards rewarding excellence and hard work.

A statement from the organisation signed by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh said that the move demonstrated the organisation’s belief in staff motivation and welfare.

Ezeh, confirmed that 54 staff of the organisation who were in acting positions had their appointments confirmed, 408 received step increases, while 59 were promoted to the next level.

“These staff were selected after the completion of the 2019 performance appraisal exercise carried out by the various Departmental Heads, followed by a critical review of each staff’s performance by the Performance Management Committee, with their recommendation to the Executive Management Committee, and final approval of the Board of Directors,” Ezeh stated.

He further explained that in 2017, EEDC adopted the Performance Management system as a means of measuring and evaluating the performance of its staff, in line with their respective Key Performance Indices (KPIs). This allowed every staff to be objectively assessed by their supervisors at the end of the appraisal period, based on their KPIs.

The management of EEDC, through a memo signed by the Acting Head of Human Resources, Nkiru Chukwuma, congratulated the affected staff and encouraged others to keep putting in their best towards the progress of the organisation.

Part of the memo read, “Management appreciates the contribution of all staff towards our common goal and promises to continually reward hard work, creativity and tenacity.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

