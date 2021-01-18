CAN Issues Health Advisory against Second Wave of COVID-19

Onyebuchi Ezigbo

As the nation grapples with the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19, the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has issued a health advisory to all churches in the country.

The 11-point advisory issued on Monday by the General Secretary, Joseph Bade Daramola, appealed to all churches to observe all the COVID-19 protocols.

The advisory said there should be no entry without masks, adding that all worshippers, including the worship leaders, must wear masks.

It said there should be no exceptional cases, adding that people who are sick or too old should stay at home.

It also advised that there should be temperature screening at every entry point to the church.

CAN, in the advisory, admonished all churches to “ensure adequate ventilation in halls of worship, open windows, and doors for air to circulate in and out freely and if possible avoid the use of air conditioners”.

“Hand washing facilities and hand sanitizers should be provided at point of entries and strategic points within the church premises.

“Attendance should not exceed 1/3 of the sitting capacity of every church. Churches can make use of their educational facilities and multi purpose halls to avoid overcrowding in the main church auditorium.

“Church auditorium should be clearly marked such that people sit and maintain two metres distance from each other.

“There should be no form of direct contact. Practices such as handshakes as peace signs are discouraged. Sanitizers should be made available in all the rest rooms.

“Practices that require sharing of materials should be limited. Those using microphones must sanitise their hands before use.

“Worship places should be disinfected routinely, before and after worship.

“Ensure separate entry and exit points in every church to avoid overcrowding at entry and exit points,” it said.

CAN said every church should make use of medical personnel to assist.

