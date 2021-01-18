Buhari Felicitates With Anyaoku at 88

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with former Secretary-General of The Commonwealth, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, as he marks his 88th birthday today.

He also condoled with the Bayelsa State government as well as family and friends of Mrs. Bolere Ketebu, over the death of the former Nigerian Ambassador to Ireland.

The president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, in a statement yesterday, said the president rejoiced with Anyaoku for a life that keeps him learning and growing in wisdom, knowledge and experience.

Buhari acknowledged the contributions of Anyaoku to the development of the country, starting out as a young Foreign Service officer and reaching the pinnacle of his career through vision and diligence in addition to consistently projecting Nigeria as a great nation.

The president extolled the statesmanship of the celebrant in always counselling leaders and the citizenry alike, particularly bringing a global context to issues and policies, and using his extensive network of international friends to support the country’s efforts in deepening good governance, democracy and sustainable development.

The president, in another statement, also commiserated with the Ketebu family, the Bayelsa State government as well as friends and colleagues of Ketebu.

Buhari recalled that the deceased served her country creditably in several capacities, including president, National Council of Women Societies, Secretary to Bayelsa State Government; member, House of Representatives, and ambassador.

He, therefore, prayed that God will grant repose to the soul of the departed medical doctor-cum-diplomat, and comfort all who mourn her.

