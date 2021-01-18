Abia Wins 2019/20 Eunisell Boot Award

Rangers’ forward, Israel Abia, has emerged winner of the prestigious Eunisell Boot Award for the top scorer in the 2019/20 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

Instituted by Eunisell, West Africa’s largest independent chemical as well as oil and gas engineering solutions company, the Eunisell Boot Award seeks to instill greatness in players in the domestic top flight and celebrate their success story.

Abia scored 12 goals last season after featuring for Sunshine Stars as well as Rangers and becomes the fourth player to win the glamorous award.

After scoring seven goals at Akure-based Sunshine during the first half of the season, he made an ambitious switch to the Flying Antelopes and registered five goals to continue his magical season, last term.

A lot was expected from the forward, but the Covid-19 pandemic ensured the league was halted and put an end to his goal scoring feat.

Abia will receive the reputable Eunisell Boot replica and a sum of N2,400,000, as Eunisell placed a premium value of N200,000 for each goal scored.

Junior Lokosa won the inaugural award in 2018, while Sunusi Ibrahim and Mfon Udoh were joint winners, in 2019.

Clearly, the poster boy of last NPFL season, Abia, will be decorated at a date and venue to be announced by Eunisell.

