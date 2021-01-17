Road Accidents Claim 15 in Edo

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

‎

Fifteen lives were yesterday lost in two separate accidents in Arue-Uromi, headquarters of Esan North-East Local Government Area (LGA), and Agbede, in Etsako West LGA in Edo State.

The Arue-Uromi accident, which involved four girls and two boys, reportedly sparked public anger. Two eyewitness explained the cause of the accident.

One account said the children were crossing the road when a Mercedes Benz car rammed into them, killing the six children instantly.

The other account said the deceased children were playing football when a Mercedes Benz car in an attempt to dodge a pothole, swerved and killed them‎ instantly.

It was learnt that the accident immediately provoked anger amongst residents of the area who blocked the road and burnt the Mercedes.

The Agbede accident, which was said to be a multiple accident involving a petrol tanker, a Toyota Sienna space bus and two other vehicles, reportedly claimed nine lives.

According to eyewitness accounts, the victims include eight males and‎ one female with another unspecified number of passengers sustaining various degrees of injuries.

Edo State Sector‎ Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corp, Henry Benameisia, who confirmed the accident, attributed it to brake failure on the part of the tanker as well as over speeding by the Toyota Sienna bus.

