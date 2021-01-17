PDP Mourns Martins-Kuye, Says Death a Colossal National Loss

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the death of one of its founding members and former Minister of State for Finance, Senator Jubril Martins-Kuye, as a colossal national loss.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP described Martins-Kuye as a “highly courageous democrat and dedicated statesman.”

The party said his contributions to the growth and development of PDP remain indelible both in his home state, Ogun, and at the national level, where he played exceptional roles with other patriots in laying a solid foundation for the party and entrenchment of democracy.

The statement read: “Senator Martins-Kuye, a member of the Third Republic Senate as well as

our party’s candidate in the 1999 governorship election in Ogun state, was a highly courageous democrat and dedicated statesman, who sacrificed

his time, energy and resources towards the stability and development of our nation.

“Senator Martins-Kuye was a thorough technocrat whose commitment and sense of duty as minister of commerce and industry as well as that of

finance stood him out in service, particularly in championing landmark reforms to reposition the sectors.”

It commiserated with the late politician’s family, the PDP in Ogun state as well as the people and government of Ogun state.

The party prayed God to comfort and grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

